Clare (Underwood) Svetanoff

Dec. 20, 1962 — July 11, 2021

ELKHART, IN — Clare (Underwood) Svetanoff, 58, of Elkhart, IN passed away on July 11, 2021 in Mishawaka. She was born December 20, 1962 in Gary, IN to the late Loren (Bud) and Genevieve (Hutchins) Underwood. She attended Andrean High school where she met her husband of over 40 years, Pete Svetanoff. She is survived by her husband, Pete; two sons: Peter (Sarah) Svetanoff and Mark (Coral) Svetanoff; and four grandchildren: Quinton, Aidan, Blair, and Logan; She was guardian for Christy Meier.

Pete and Clare lived in Katy Texas for several years before moving to Elkhart, IN in 1988. Shortly after their move Clare took an entry level position with Federated Media. She eventually would rise to become controller. She worked there for over 30 years until the day she passed.

Clare had fought appendix cancer for three years. After numerous surgeries, chemo treatment, and medications her body could not handle anymore. She was sharp-minded and employed till her last day. Her smile was contagious to all around her. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to Goshen College School of Nursing or Center for Hospice Care.

Visitation for Clare will be on Friday July 16, 2021 from 1:00 PM – 7:00 PM at Chapel Hill Funeral Home, 10776 McKinley Hwy., Osceola IN 46561, also Saturday, July 17, 2021 from 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM at the funeral home. Chapel Hill is honored to care for the Svetanoff Family.