Clarence A. Schroeder

March 16, 1930 - Feb. 23, 2022

VALPARAISO, IN - Clarence Arthur Schroeder, age 91, passed away at his home on Wednesday, February 23, 2022. He was born in Valparaiso, IN on March 16, 1930 to the late Virgil and Mabel (nee Dunkelbarger) Schroeder.

He married Margaret Mary McNeil in 1956 and they were together for 61 years.

Clarence worked at McGill Bearing division for 19 years then took a job at Ford Stamping plant in Chicago Heights, IL where he retired after 20 years.

He served in the US Naval Reserve and was a member of the American Legion. He was also a member of the Porter County Sheriff's Auxiliary where he used his skills as a diver.

He was a life-long tinkerer and his hobbies included fishing, building rc planes and cooking on the grill, where he was renowned for the most amazing smoked ribs you ever tasted!

He is survived by his faithful canine companion, Beau; his children: Victor Schroeder, Jim Schroeder, Mary (David) Sluyter, Terri (Don) Gilger; 14 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren; and his sister, Janet (Robert) Doud.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret; daughters: Carolyn Gallagher and Sheryl Kuchel; brother, Lawrence Schroeder; and parents.

Friends may call on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 from 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Dykes Funeral Home, 2305 N. Campbell St., Valparaiso IN.

Memorials may be made to Little Traverse Bay Humane Society, Harbor Springs MI.

Arrangements by DYKES FUNERAL HOME, Inc., Valparaiso IN, (219) 462-3125.