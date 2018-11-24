Clarence 'Bud' D. Bertin passed away November 19, 2018. Bud was born to the late Caroline and Delbert Bertin. He is survived by his wife of 74 years, Patricia L. Bertin and sister, Leila (late Clifford) Morrison. He is also survived by daughters: Paula (Phillip) Sloderbeck and Nancy (Dain) Allande; five grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
Bud was an Army Veteran of WWII. He attended Hammond High School. Graduated from Michigan State University, and work as a Mechanical Engineer at Amoco in Whiting. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Harborlight Hospice or The Lymphoma/Leukemia Society.