VALPARAIS9O, IN - Clarence "Bud" Murdock Jr., 82 of Valparaiso, passed away Saturday, August 3, 2019. On September 26, 1970, Bud married Pat Evans, who survives, along with children: Windy (Ken) Seelie, Rhonda (Rich) Heilman, Darla (Rod) Robinson, Brian Cacini, all of Valparaiso; 15 grandchildren; and 24 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Tracy Cacini.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019 from 2:00 to 5:00 PM with a service beginning at 4:00 PM at Living Hope Church, 1115 Calumet Ave., Valparaiso. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the VNA Hospice of NWI or the American Cancer Society.
MOELLER FUNERAL HOME handling arrangements.