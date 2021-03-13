Clarence Dale Eichelberger

Dec. 21, 1931 — Mar. 10, 2021

KOUTS, IN — Clarence Dale Eichelberger, 89, of Kouts, passed away Wednesday, March 10, 2021. He was born December 21, 1931, in Pryor, OK, to the late Louie and Luella (Bechler) Eichelberger.

Dale was a graduate of Hebron High School and was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving from 1954-1956. He retired as a truck driver from Heinold Feeds and was a member of Kouts Christian Church. Dale enjoyed gardening, tinkering in the garage, and attending estate and garage sales. He loved helping others and spending time with family and friends.

On July 27, 1952, in Kouts, Dale married Loretta Fritz, who preceded him in death in 1999. He is survived by his children, Susan (Don) Sutter and Gregory (Christine) Eichelberger; grandchildren: Jamie (Ed) Sales, Kimberly Sutter, Benjamin (Patricia Martin) Sutter and Brandy Eichelberger; and siblings, Ruby Walstra, Marvin (Linda) Eichelberger and Louie Eichelberger. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Ray and Glen Eichelberger.

Visitation will be held Monday, March 15, 2021, from 1:00-3:00 PM at Kouts Christian Church, 208 Polland St., Kouts, with a funeral service beginning at 3:00 PM. Burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery, Kouts. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to Kouts Christian Church. KOSANKE FUNERAL HOME, Kouts handling arrangements.