GARY, IN - Clarence F. Truttling, age 86, of Gary, Indiana, passed away on Monday, May 2, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. He was devoted to his family and his community.

Clarence is survived by his wife Bedahlia Truttling; his children: Trina (Samuel) Allen, Cynthia Watkins, Turea (Geoff) Flowers; grandchildren: Tiffany (Tim) Holmes, Angela "Kelly" Hudson, Ashley (Rafael) Feliciano, Adam Allen, Lauren Browder, Keaton Browder; great-grandchildren: Kennedie Hudson, Jefri Feliciano, Drake Hudson, Tyler Holmes, Marco Feliciano, Deliz Feliciano; brothers: Alvin (Barbara) Truttling, Lorenzo Truttling; aunt Martha Phillips, and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. He is preceded in death by his mother Ora and father Sim Truttling. Clarence Truttling will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

All services will be held Wednesday, May 11, 2022. Viewing 9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. Funeral 11:00 a.m. at Antioch Baptist Church 3902-06 Alexander Ave. East Chicago, IN 46312. HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME, is honored to be of service to the Truttling family, during their time of loss.

In lieu of flowers, donations in honor of Clarence may be made to the American Kidney Fund https://www.secure.kidneyfund.org or to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation at https://www.themmrf.org