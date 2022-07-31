GRIFFITH, IN - Clarence G. Hein, age 89, of Griffith, passed away on Tuesday July 26, 2022. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Mary Kathleen "Kathy"; children: Sandra (Ken) Kozol, Denise (Larry) Walsh, and Beth (Russ) Roe; grandchildren: Marie (Chris), Lawrence Jr., Ryan, Amy (Clayton), Lana, Mia, and Chad; great-grandchildren: Emma, Gwen, Allison, and Luci; sister-in-law, Roberta (Gerald) Bechtold.

Clarence is preceded in death by his parents: Francis and Mary Hein; sister, Ruth (Erwin) Rick; brothers-in-law: Frank (Helen) Gard and William (Mary Ann) Gard.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday August 2, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. DIRECTLY at St. Mary Catholic Church located at 525 N. Broad Street in Griffith with Fr. Theodore Mens celebrating. Burial will follow at St. Michael Catholic Cemetery in Schererville.

Friends may meet with the family on Monday August 1, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at WHITE FUNERAL HOME located at 921 W. 45th (Glen Park Avenue) in Griffith.

Clarence was an Army Veteran and member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Griffith. He was retired from Carter Controls and the School Town of Highland. The family wishes to thank Haven Hospice (especially Mary Ann and Shelly) for their loving care of Clarence.

The family asks that masks be worn while attending the visitation and funeral services please.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to either St. Mary Catholic Church or to the Share Foundation, https://sharefoundation.org/ . For information, please contact White Funeral Home at 219-924-4100 or visit us at www.whitefuneralhomeofgriffith.com