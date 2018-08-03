LANSING, IL - Clarence J. Van Wolde, age 82, of Lansing, IL, passed away Wednesday, August 1, 2018. Beloved husband of Alice Van Wolde (nee Regnerus). Devoted father of Richard (Ruth) Van Wolde, James (Cynthia) Van Wolde, Rev. Arthur (Amy) Van Wolde, and Susan (Jeremy) Stammis. Proud grandfather of nine; great-grandfather of five. Dear brother of the late Francis (Robert) Galloway. Preceded in death by his parents Jacob and Leah Van Wolde.
Visitation Sunday, August 5, 2018 from 3:00 - 8:00 p.m. at SMITS FUNERAL HOME, 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane, Dyer, IN. Funeral service Monday, August 6, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at Bethel Christian Reformed Church (3500 Glenwood-Lansing Rd., Lansing, IL) with services conducted by Rev. Arthur Van Wolde. Memorial contributions may be given to Elim Christian Services (13020 Central Ave., Palos Heights, IL 60463) or Samaritan's Purse (P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607). For further information please contact 219-322-7300 or visit: