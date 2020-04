Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Clarence L. Huginnie, age 87 of Merrillville, IN passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. Survived by his three children: Jene Denise Huginnie, Andrea Yvette Huginnie, Sharon Kathleen Huginnie; two grandchildren: John Clarence Huginnie, Benjamin Rice III; host of relatives and friends. State of Indiana Attorney since 10-15-1982. Visit www.pruzinfuneralservice.com for condolences.