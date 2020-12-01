WHITING, IN - Clarence R. "Bob" Downey, 91 of Whiting, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at the University of Chicago Medical Center. He is survived by his beloved wife of 63 years, Rosa Lee Downey; loving father of Deanna (Scott) Compton, Patty Sherer and Carol (Keith) Dafcik; cherished grandfather of Kyle (Kristin), Alexandra and Matthew Dafcik, Andrew and Rachel Sherer, Cameron, Ethan and Claire Compton; adoring great grandpa of Isabel, Maci, Lily and Emily; many dear extended family members.

Bob Downey was born on June 16, 1929 in Whiting, Indiana, one of 12 children born to Clarence and Clara (Wilson) Downey and was a lifelong resident of the Whiting-Robertsdale Community. He was a member of the Whiting Baptist Church and the former Hoffman Street Baptist Church, Hammond. A US Army Veteran of the Korean Conflict, he was a very active member of the American Legion, Whiting Post 80. He was an excellent carpenter, he loved long walks and was an avid fisherman. Devoted to his family, Bob will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in memory of Clarence (Bob) Downey at the University of Chicago Medicine. Checks may be made payable to the “University of Chicago Medicine” and sent to the following address: University of Chicago Gift Administration and Business Data, Clarence Downey Memorial, 5235 S. Harper Court, 4th Floor, Chicago, IL 60615. Or, you can donate online at: giving.uchicago.edu/[first name]-[last name]. (219)659-4400.[ya%]