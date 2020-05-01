× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

FAIRFIELD BAY, AR - Clarence Ross Sanders, 78, of Fairfield Bay, AR, de-parted from this world Monday, April 27, 2020. He was born August 8, 1941 in East Chicago, IN to the late Clarence and Helen Gronek Sanders. Clarence worked many years and later retired as a superintendent for Inland Steel Mill in Indiana and in his free time he loved to golf.

Left to cherish his memory are his children, Dawn Sanders Bell, Todd Sanders and wife Casandra "Biscuit", Ami Sell; grandchildren, Joshua Sanders, Tiffany Sanders, Stephanie Sanders, Wally Sell, Melissa Downs, Justin Sohaney; great-grandchild, Ariana, Colin, Brayden, Noah, Landyn and many friends and other family members. Clarence is preceded in death by his parents Clarence and Helen Sanders.

A memorial service will be held at a later time. Arrangements entrusted to CLINTON FUNERAL SERVICE. To sign Clarence's Book of Memories, please go to www.clintonfuneralservice.com.