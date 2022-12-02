Clarence "Tink" "Mac" McCoy Jr.

Sept. 2, 1932 - Nov. 30, 2022

CEDAR LAKE, IN - Clarence R. McCoy Jr., age 90, formerly of Hammond, IN, passed away on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, born September 2, 1932, to the late Clarence R. and Alice (Carroll) McCoy Sr. in Chicago, IL.

Clarence is survived by his adoring children David G. (Ezzie) McCoy, Lawrence R. McCoy; two cats, Fanny and Sammy; beloved grandchildren; great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, and cousins; his loving church family; amazing wood carving family, along with so many wonderful friends.

Clarence is preceded in death by his dear wife; Margo McCoy; two brothers, John "Jay" McCoy and William "Bill" McCoy.

Clarence was a graduate of Clark High School in Hammond and retired from Inland Steel. He was a proud Army veteran and enjoyed fishing, boating, automobiles, gardening, and anything with four legs. He was a honored woodcarver and even taught woodcarving at Merrillville High School in the evening. As a passionate carver he belonged to many carving groups over the years, among them, Duneland Woodcarvers, South Suburban Chiselers, Lake County Whittlers, among others.

Family and Friends may visit with the family at CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 8178 Cline Ave., Crown Point, IN, on Monday, December 5, 2022, from 2:00-6:00 PM with a memorial service beginning at 4:00 PM with a Military Honors Tribute to honor his time in the United States Army. Pastor Rebecca Sundquist will be officiating.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.ChapelLawnFunerals.com for the McCoy family.