DYER, IN - Clarence Tysse, Jr., age 73, of Dyer, IN went home to his Lord and Savior on Saturday, January 2, 2021. Beloved husband of Beverly Tysse (nee Swets). Loving father of Diane (Richard) Jones, Karen (Mark) Houk and Crystal (Todd) Klomp. Devoted grandfather of Brittany (Fiance Caleb Fair) Klomp, Sarah (Fiance Angelo Nicastro) Medema, Leah Medema, Karlie (Justin) Van Autreve, Peter Klass Medema, Clare Jones, Kate Klomp, Micah Jones, and Todd Michael Klomp, Jr. Dear brother of Nancy Gill, Ruth (Bill) Herr, Florn (late Bill) Heintz, and the late Tom (Kim Pagel) Tysse and brother-in-law of Dan (Judy) Swets, Dave (Diane) Swets, and Kathy (Jeff) Blake. Former son-in-law Peter Randall Medema. Dear family friend of Ralph Alexander and his Burger King Coffee Buddies, and loving owner of his furry sidekick Toby. Clarence was also preceded in death by his parents Clarence and Florence Tysse, Sr.

Visitation, Wednesday, January 6, 2021 from 3:00–8:00 P.M. with a funeral service at 7:00 P.M. at SMITS FUNERAL HOME, 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane, Dyer, IN. (The service will be live streamed from our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/SmitsFH.) Interment will be at Oak Ridge Cemetery in Lansing, IL Mr. Tysse was a retired farmer and truck driver. He loved his family and will be missed.

Memorial Contributions can be given to C.P.O. Ministries (http://www.cpoministries.org/) . For further information, please contact 219-322-7300 or visit our online obituary and guest book at www.SMITSFH.com.