LANSING, IL - Clarine Harkenrider, age 89 of Lansing, IL, passed away on Saturday, September 28, 2019. She is survived by her five grandchildren: David Graske, Annette "Annie" Lindsey, Anthony "Tony" Luzzi, Adrien Stanley, and Kurt Graske; three great grandchildren: Lilly Rose Graske, Jack Stanley, and Kyle Graske; and two sons-in-law: Ernest "Ernie" Luzzi and Kenneth Graske. Mrs. Harkenrider was preceded in death by her beloved husband: Edward "Ed" Harkenrider and two daughters: Eileen Luzzi and Edna Graske.
Friends are invited to visit with Clarine's family on Thursday, October 3, 2019 from 9:00 AM - 12:00 Noon at the Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home, 3227 Ridge Rd., Lansing, IL. The funeral service will begin at 12:00 Noon with Deacon Jim Renwick officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Mrs. Harkenrider's name to the American Macular Degeneration Foundation.
Mrs. Harkenrider worked at Marshall Fields in River Oaks for 30 years. www.schroederlauer.com