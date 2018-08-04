BARTONSVILLE, PA - Claud Jerald 'Jerry' Truax, 67, of Bartonsville, passed away on Saturday July 29, 2018 at his home. He was the husband of Sharon L (Cecil) Truax. They were married October 30, 1971. Born September 10, 1950 in Gary, Indiana, he was the son of the late Claud Edward and Rose (Rendina) Truax.
Jerry worked as an Electronic Engineer for AT&T from 1970 to 1999. He specialized in computer design. He was the founder of EPARA - Eastern Pennsylvania Amateur Radio Association, where he served as President for many years. He was involved in all aspects of amateur radio and served as the Amateur Radio Emergency Service Coordinator for Monroe County and as an Amateur Radio License Instructor. He helped to coordinate emergency radio traffic for 9/11. His call sign was N3SEI. He was also a board member of Northeast Search and Rescue serving as their Communications Officer. He loved to snow ski and was a ski instructor at Camelback Mountain in Tannersville, PA.
In addition to his wife, Jerry is survived by his son Claud Jerald 'Jerry' Truax III of Bartonsville; his daughter Tracy L. Truax of Nazareth and his grand daughter Autumn who was the love of his life. He is also survived by his sister, Michele Roberts of Schererville, IN and his brother, Patrick Truax of Valparaiso, IN and three nieces. Jerry was preceded in death by his brother Michael.
Visitation will take place on Sunday, August 5, 2018 from 3:00p.m. to 7:00p.m. (Prayer service at 6:30p.m.) at RENDINA FUNERAL HOME, 5100 Cleveland St., Gary, IN 46408. Final viewing on Monday morning at RENDINA FUNERAL HOME from 9:00a.m. to 9:30a.m. Funeral Mass on Monday, August 6, 2018, at 10:00a.m. at St. Stephen Martyr Church, 5920 Waite St., Merrillville, IN 46410. Followed by burial at Calumet Park Cemetery, 2305 W. 73rd Ave., Merrillville, IN.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations my be made to either EPARA, PO Box 521, Sciota, PA 18354 or Northeast Search and Rescue, PO Box 162, Stroudsburg, PA 18360.