WEST LAFAYETTE, IN - Claud York, age 59 of West Lafayette, IN went to be with the Lord and Jesus on Friday, October 22, 2021. Claud is survived by his daughter, Kaitlin York of Lakewood, CO; brother Anthony (Daloris) York of Valparaiso, IN; sister Candace York-Comandao of Georgetown, TX; three uncles: Claud (Donna) York of Clovis, CA, Cecil Tucker of Jefferson City, TN and Chris (Sheila) Tucker of Valparaiso, IN; one aunt: Judy Clemens of Kihei, Maui, HI and many nieces and nephews. Claud was preceded in death by his parents Gilbert George and Joyce (nee Craddock) York; and one niece Lisa Marie Huggins.

Claud attended William H. Wirt High School and graduated from Morton Senior High School in 1981. Claud loved his daughter Kaitlin and enjoyed teaching her guitar and coaching her softball teams and going to concerts together. Claud loved playing guitar with a passion and he often had a guitar with him. He loved to have jam sessions with friends and family. Those were special moments for him. He loved rock and country music and he was a great dancer. He also loved the BEARS and CUBS and enjoyed going to their games with Kaitlin and friends. He enjoyed restoring his motorcycle and riding them. Claud loved his family and friends and was often the first to help others in need. His smile would light up a room, melt hearts, make us laugh and be the life of the party where ever he was. Claud was so many things to each of us and we were blessed to have our memories of the greatest dad, loving brother and uncle and the best friend we ever had. Claud will be dearly missed and never forgotten.