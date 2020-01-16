{{featured_button_text}}
Claude "Dickie" Bartell
Terry Teamer

Claude "Dickie" Bartell

IN LOVING MEMORY OF CLAUDE "DICKIE" BARTELL ON HIS 14TH ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN.

Even though we are apart, your spirit lives forever in our heart.

Loving Wife Laurie Sue and Family

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.