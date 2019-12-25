{{featured_button_text}}
IN LOVING MEMORY OF CLAUDE "DICKIE" BARTELL MERRY CHRISTMAS.

When someone you love becomes a memory, the memory becomes a treasure.

Love, Your Wife Laurie Sue and Family

