 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Claude McNeal Glover

  • 0

EAST CHICAGO - Claude McNeal Glover, age 57, of East Chicago passed away Thursday, January 26, 2023 at home. He is survived by one daughter, Matea Glover; two grandchildren: mother, Mattie Skinner; two brothers: Luther Collins and Roosevelt (Janice) Collins; two sisters: Peggy (Charles) Neal and Mattie Collins; special friend, Christine Ramirez; two uncles; seven aunts; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Preceded in death by father, Clyde Skinner and four brothers: Curtis, Lynn, William and Willie Collins.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 3, 2023 11:00 a.m. at Hinton & Williams Funeral Home 4859 Alexander Avenue East Chicago with visitation from 10 to 11a.m. prior to the funeral service. Pastor Charles Neal, officiating. Interment Fern Oaks Cemetery, Griffith.

Hinton & Williams Funeral Home is honored to be of service to the Glover, Skinner and Collins families during their time of loss.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Why snail skin therapy is the new facial trend

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts