EAST CHICAGO - Claude McNeal Glover, age 57, of East Chicago passed away Thursday, January 26, 2023 at home. He is survived by one daughter, Matea Glover; two grandchildren: mother, Mattie Skinner; two brothers: Luther Collins and Roosevelt (Janice) Collins; two sisters: Peggy (Charles) Neal and Mattie Collins; special friend, Christine Ramirez; two uncles; seven aunts; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Preceded in death by father, Clyde Skinner and four brothers: Curtis, Lynn, William and Willie Collins.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 3, 2023 11:00 a.m. at Hinton & Williams Funeral Home 4859 Alexander Avenue East Chicago with visitation from 10 to 11a.m. prior to the funeral service. Pastor Charles Neal, officiating. Interment Fern Oaks Cemetery, Griffith.

Hinton & Williams Funeral Home is honored to be of service to the Glover, Skinner and Collins families during their time of loss.