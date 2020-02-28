VALPARAISO, IN - Claude Tyler Wilson, 71 of Valparaiso, passed away Thursday, February 27, 2020, after a hard fought battle with lung cancer. He was born August 11, 1948 in Gadsden, AL to Coy and Willie A. (Phillips) Wilson. Claude graduated from Gadsden High School and was a Veteran of the U.S. Army. He retired as a machinist, working for 46 years at McGill Manufacturing. Claude was an avid fisherman, who would even kiss his Mercury fishing motor, and a member of the Indiana Bass Club. He enjoyed restoring cars and motorcycles and was an all-around handyman. Claude enjoyed life to its fullest and loved doing so with the company of his family and friends.