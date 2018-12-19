EAST CHICAGO -
Claudell 'Cloud' Ellis, age 59 of East Chicago passed away Saturday, December 15, 2018 at home. Survived by loving wife, Angelia; children: Claudell, Julian, Dominique (Davina) and Dominic Ellis, Cardelia Reed, Mila Jackson and Crystal (Arun) Stevens; father, Jesse Ellis, Sr.; siblings: Denice Myles, Peggy Jackson, Kathy Ellis, Jesse Ellis, Jr., James Keith Ellis, Judy Ellis and Willie Ellis; and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by mother, Lucille Ellis; brothers, Cordell and George Walker; sister, Desiree Brock.
Closed casket funeral services will be held Thursday, December 20, 2018 11:30a.m. HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME 4859 Alexander Avenue East Chicago. Interment Fern Oaks Cemetery Griffith.
Claudell was a 1977 graduate of East Chicago Roosevelt High School and retired from Cargill Steel. Hinton & Williams Funeral Home is honored to be of service to the Ellis family during their time of loss.