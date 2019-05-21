EAST CHICAGO, IN - Claudia Carr (nee Kasza), age 80 of East Chicago, IN passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019 at home. She is survived by three children: Richard (Dana) Carr, Christy (Peter) Pajdzik and Thomas Carr; five grandchildren: James Pajdzik, Christopher (fiancée Lucy Garcia) Pajdzik, Michael Pajdzik, Derek Carr and Ana Fejes-Carr; brother, Thomas (Janise) Kasza; sister, Marcia (Dan) Fabian; sister in-law, Kathy (late David) Kasza; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Preceded in death by her husband, Mathew "Buddy" Carr (2001); parents, Matt and Marge Kasza; brother, David Kasza.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the FIFE FUNERAL HOME, 4201 Indianapolis Blvd., East Chicago, IN with Deacon Ray Helfen officiating. Private cremation to follow. Visitation at the FIFE FUNERAL HOME will be from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 22, 2019.
Claudia worked in the Insurance Industry for several years and retired from the City of East Chicago. She was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother and she will be dearly missed. In lieu of flowers donations to the charity of your choice would be appreciated. To share an online condolence, logon to