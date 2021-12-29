MUNSTER, IN - Claudia M. Pellar (nee Pospychala), 84 of Munster, IN passed away suddenly on Sunday, December 26, 2021. She is survived by John, her devoted husband of 62 years; daughter, Allison (Michael) Khadivar; sons: David (Suzanne) Pellar and Doug Pellar; grandchildren: Kyle, Catherine, Jack, Alex, Sam, Max and Aaron; cherished brother Eugene (late Betty) Pospychala, and beloved sister-in-law Elaine Pellar (late Joseph); several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be on Thursday, December 30, 2021 from 3:00-8:00 p.m. with a prayer service at 3:30 p.m. at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, December 31, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Thomas More Church, 8501 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN. Interment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL. Claudia enjoyed gardening and travel, was a member of the Munster Garden Club and Munster Women's Club. Her greatest loves were her Faith, her Family, and her Friends as evidenced by the love and care she gave to all. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Share Foundation in her memory would be appreciated. www.kishfuneralhome.net