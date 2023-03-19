July 2, 1944 - March 17, 2023

HOBART/HAMMOND, IN - Claudia M. Szymaszek, age 78, of Hobart and formerly of Hammond passed away Friday March 17, 2023. She was born July 2, 1944, in East Chicago, Indiana to the late Stephen and Virginia (Barkowski) Imbiorski. Claudia was an administrative assistant for the School City of Hammond and retired in 2009 with thirty-three years of service. She was a member of St. Bridget Catholic Church in Hobart.

A Mass for Claudia will begin on Thursday March 23, 2023, with 10:30 a.m. Prayers at REES FUNERAL HOME 600 W. Old Ridge Road and process to St. Bridget Catholic Church, where the Rite of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. by Rev. Benjamin Ross. Burial will follow in Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens in Crown Point. Visitation will be from 2:00-8:00 p.m. Wednesday at the Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers memorial gifts are preferred to Riley Children's Foundation or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Full obituary may be viewed at www.reesfuneralhomes.com