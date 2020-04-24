× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

VALPARAISO, IN - Our Mom, Claudia Wright, had a heart of gold, though she sometimes made you work a little to figure it out. It didn't take the same effort to realize her deepest joy - her four boys, who she raised by herself, and the grandchildren who followed in their first steps.

Each time she visited her older grandchildren in Peru, IN, her excitement surged at the same point of the trip - just past the "big hill" to their home. When her grandson, Eric, battled a brain tumor, she drove to Indianapolis every weekend with her dog, Schotzie, to see him, and to be alongside her son. On her 79th birthday, February 1st of this year, she lovingly cradled her great grandson for hours.

Becoming a grandmother of 12 and a great-grandmother of six only intensified her original maternal love. For more than 30 years, her love and joy never faded.

Stubborn is the best word to describe her personality. She did things her way, even if it meant gentle appeasement with a little white lie. At the hospital, nurses wrongly thought she was 80. Her family told staff that she lied to get her driver's license early so she could get into bars as a young woman. Because she didn't want her sons to drink too early in life, she lied about her age to get a job earlier than expected.