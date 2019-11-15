{{featured_button_text}}

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Claudio A. Gonzalez, Sr., age 87 of East Chicago passed away November 12, 2019 at his residence. Survived by his three children: Claudio A. Gonzalez, Jr., Yolanda Gonzalez & Ruth (Norm) Jacobs; grandchildren: Adrian, Adam, Crystal (Mike), Samantha and Emma; great grandchildren: Issak, Issabella and Gustavo; many siblings, in-laws, nieces, nephews, family and friends. Preceded in passing by his wife Lupe; granddaughter, Christina; sisters: Alicia and Olivia and brother, John.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, November 18, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at St. Patrick Church, 3802 Grand Blvd., East Chicago, IN. with Father Pat Gaza officiating.At Rest, St. John Cemetery, Hammond, IN. Friends may visit with the family at the church from 10:30 a.m. until time of mass at Noon.

Mr. Gonzalez was loving husband, father and grandfather and was always so proud of all his children and grandchildren. He was a longtime resident of East Chicago and retired from Inland Steel Co. with over 30 years of service. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.oleskapastrickfh.com.

