SCHERERVILLE, IN - Clayton Carlisle, age 84, of Schererville, IN passed away January 11, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Paula; two sons: Paul (Rebecca) Carlisle of Chicago, IL and Craig (Sonya) Carlisle of Los Angeles, CA; one daughter, Jennie Carlisle of Las Vegas, NV; one brother, Kurt (Marcia) Carlisle of Arlington Heights, IL; two grandchildren: Julie (Christian) Streu of Chicago, IL and Brian Carlisle of Chicago, IL.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, January 17th at 11:00AM from the Emmanuel Presbyterian Church, 140 W. US Hwy 30, Schererville, IN with Pastor Dan Lewis officiating. Interment Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, Schererville.
Clayton was a member of Emmanuel Presbyterian Church and retired as a longtime employee of Nipsco.
Arrangements entrusted to MCCOY FUNERAL CHAPEL, Hammond, IN.