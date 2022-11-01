May 13, 1924—Oct. 18, 2022
HAMMOND, IN - Clayton W. Anderson, 98, died on October 18, 2022. He was born on May 13, 1924 in Chicago, Illinois. He grew up in Chicago earning a degree in accounting. He worked as a CPA while working on his Doctorate earning his PhD from Northwestern in 1969. He married Pricilla Waitt in 1951 and they had one daughter, Barbara. Pricilla passed away in 1988 and Clayton married Charlotte Howell in 1991. Clayton worked as a UPS driver, an accountant, a business owner, a banker and a professor. Of all his pursuits, if you asked him what he did for a living, he would immediately say professor. He loved to teach and was always interested in learning. He taught at the Gary campus of IU and the Hammond campus of Purdue for many years. He was a member of Covenant Presbyterian Church in Hessville.
Clayton is survived by his son in-law, Ron Wolenty and grandson, Edward (Sarah) Wolenty. He was proceeded in death by his wives, Pricilla Waitt Anderson, and Charlotte Howell Anderson as well as his daughter, Barbara Wolenty. Clayton was a person with great drive and has outlived most of his contemporaries but leaves behind many students whose lives he touched.
A memorial for Clayton will be held on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at Bocken Funeral Home 7042 Kennedy Avenue, Hammond, IN 46323. Friends may meet with the family from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. when Rev. James Thomson will officiate a service. For additional information you may contact BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME (219)844-1600 or visit www.bockenfunerals.com.