HAMMOND, IN - Clayton W. Anderson, 98, died on October 18, 2022. He was born on May 13, 1924 in Chicago, Illinois. He grew up in Chicago earning a degree in accounting. He worked as a CPA while working on his Doctorate earning his PhD from Northwestern in 1969. He married Pricilla Waitt in 1951 and they had one daughter, Barbara. Pricilla passed away in 1988 and Clayton married Charlotte Howell in 1991. Clayton worked as a UPS driver, an accountant, a business owner, a banker and a professor. Of all his pursuits, if you asked him what he did for a living, he would immediately say professor. He loved to teach and was always interested in learning. He taught at the Gary campus of IU and the Hammond campus of Purdue for many years. He was a member of Covenant Presbyterian Church in Hessville.