CROWN POINT, IN - Clennetta S. "Clem" Wirtz (nee Ring), age 73, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Thursday, September 2, 2021.

Clennetta is survived by her husband of 41 years, James C. Wirtz; eight children: Megan (late Steve) Springman, T.J. Wirtz, Collin Lee, Tom Canfield, Tim (Jennifer) Canfield, Aaron (Michelle) Wirtz, Ryan Wirtz and Brianna (Richard) Cramer; 13 grandchildren: Kelsey, Allison, Eric, Jackie, Emily, Maddy, Haley, Zoe, Jeremy, Harper, Jaxson, Aiden and Connor; and four great-grandchildren: Trenton, Levi, Mason and Colton.

Clennetta was preceded in death by her parents: Warren and Virginia Ring; granddaughter, Correy Lee; grandson, Westin Cramer; brother, Larry Ring; and her most beloved dog, Dacota.

Clennetta was a long-time member of St. Mary Catholic Church and former member at St. Edward's Catholic Church. She was a graduate of Crown Point High School Class of 1967. Clem loved her arts and crafts and won several awards over the years. She worked many years at the Dairy Queen in St. John. Clem hosted numerous family parties and get-togethers over the years. She was a very loving wife, mother and grandmother who spoiled her grandchildren rotten.