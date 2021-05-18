Cleo Magnisalis Stroguludis

BLOOMINGTON, IN - Cleo Magnisalis Stroguiludis, 87, of Bloomington, IN and formerly of Valparaiso, Merrillville and Gary, died Friday May 14, 2020 at her home in Bloomington, IN.

Born in Gary, she was a graduate of Mann High School.

She attended the University of Illinois where she was affiliated with Alpha Chi Omega sorority, then graduated as a registered nurse from the School of Nursing in Champaign, IL. Her nursing career included the VA Research and Children's Hospitals in Chicago, St. Catherine's in East Chicago, and Porter Memorial Hospital in Valparaiso, and as the nurse in the offices of Dr. James Hadey in Merrillville.

Cleo was a member of All Saints Orthodox Church in Bloomington. In Northwest Indiana, she was affiliated with the Greek Orthodox parishes in Merrillville and Valparaiso.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Nick, who died in 1985; and her parents, Constantine and Despina Magnisalis.

She is survived by her sons: Christopher and Nicholas J. Stroguiludis, both of Bloomington; sister, Fay Donovan of Schererville, and several cousins and nieces.