EAST CHICAGO, IN - Cleo Prince, 94, East Chicago, IN passed away August 10, 2021 at L.C. Nursing Home & Rehabilitation Center in East Chicago, IN. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at 11 a.m. at DIVINITY FUNERAL HOME, 3831 Main Street East Chicago, IN. Visitation one hour prior to services. Interment Fern Oaks Cemetery in Griffith, IN. Live streaming can be viewed via divinityfuneralhome.com and Divinity Funeral Home Facebook page.

