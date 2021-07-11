June 3, 1929 - July 7, 2021
EAST CHICAGO, IN - Cleotilde Argandona, 92, of East Chicago, Indiana, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 7, 2021. Born on June 3, 1929 in Aurora, Illinois to Margarita (nee Reyes) and Marciano Villarruel She was raised in Joconoxtle and Ocotlan, Jalisco, Mexico. She moved to East Chicago, Indiana in 1952 and became a lifetime resident where she raised her twelve children. She is survived by her children Margarita (late Salvador) Arana, Bertha Guerrero, Miguel (Dora) Castellanos, Jose Luis (Francisca) Castellanos, Maria Castellanos, Rebeca Argandona, Yolanda Argandona, Victor Manuel Argandona, and Sharon (Luis) Valencia. She has 26 grandchildren, and 38 great grandchildren.
Cleotilde loved hosting annual family holidays at her home. She was well-known by all who loved her for her tortillas de harina, tamales, menudo, and capirotada and many more dishes that her family enjoyed throughout the years. She loved to garden in her home and still has the most beautiful blooming flowers year after year in her garden. Her family loved hearing her sing some of her favorite folkloric Mexican songs, which she also enjoyed singing with her sister Maria when they were young. Her grandchildren and great grandchildren will treasure the years of Christmases in her home and her traditional ceremonial "good luck gift." No holiday was complete without several rounds of Loteria among her children and grandchildren.
Cleotilde was proud of her children, and was never shy to boast about them to new and old friends "I have twelve kids, six boys and six girls." She was extremely proud of her Mexican heritage, and passed that onto her children, who have continued to instill those values in their children and families. Cleotilde was a devout Catholic and she found strength through her faith throughout her life. Her unique blessings were cherished by her children, grandchildren & great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband Jesus Argandona; three sons: Eduardo V. (Isabel) Castellanos, Ruben V. and Francisca Castellanos, and Jesse G. (Silvia) Argandona.
She is also preceded in death by her siblings: Maria and husband Ignacio Martinez, Francisco and Maria Carmen Villarruel, and Gilberto Villarruel. She is survived by siblings: Alta Gonzales, Ricardo Villarruel, and Antonio Venegas. As the matriarch of the family, she will be dearly missed by all who loved her, but her strength, determination, and love of family live on through her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
A Visitation will be held on Monday, July 12, 2021 from 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM at SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Ave., Schererville, IN. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, July 13, directly at Our Lady of Guadalupe, 3510 Deodar St, East Chicago, IN. Cleotilde will lie-in-state from 9:30 AM until time of Mass. Cleotilde's favorite charity of choice was St. Jude Children's Research Hospital because she was passionate about helping children. In her memory, the family asks that in lieu of flowers, you consider a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Family requests that masks be worn at visitation and Mass.