Cleotilde Argandona

Cleotilde was proud of her children, and was never shy to boast about them to new and old friends "I have twelve kids, six boys and six girls." She was extremely proud of her Mexican heritage, and passed that onto her children, who have continued to instill those values in their children and families. Cleotilde was a devout Catholic and she found strength through her faith throughout her life. Her unique blessings were cherished by her children, grandchildren & great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband Jesus Argandona; three sons: Eduardo V. (Isabel) Castellanos, Ruben V. and Francisca Castellanos, and Jesse G. (Silvia) Argandona.

She is also preceded in death by her siblings: Maria and husband Ignacio Martinez, Francisco and Maria Carmen Villarruel, and Gilberto Villarruel. She is survived by siblings: Alta Gonzales, Ricardo Villarruel, and Antonio Venegas. As the matriarch of the family, she will be dearly missed by all who loved her, but her strength, determination, and love of family live on through her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.