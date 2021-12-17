Clester C. Goins

HIGHLAND, IN — Clester C. Goins, 91, of Highland, passed away peacefully with his children at his side on Friday, December 10, 2021. He is survived by his sons: Douglas and Bradley (Wendy) Goins; and his sisters: Barbara and Elaine Goins. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Jacqueline.

Clester will always be known as a loving, supportive family man who served proudly in the Air Force and worked hard at LTV Steel. He took great pride in his backyard garden, sharing the vegetables with his friends and neighbors. He was always full of surprises and will be missed dearly by all who knew him.

A chapel service will be held on Thursday, December 16, at 1:00 PM with visitation from 10:00 AM until time of service, at CALUMET PARK FUNERAL CHAPEL (7535 Taft Street, Merrillville). Interment with military honors at Calumet Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hospice of the Calumet Area. For information, call 219-736-5840.