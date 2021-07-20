Cleveland David Travis, Sr.

Feb. 13, 1932 - July 18, 2021

PORTAGE, IN -

Cleveland David Travis Sr., age 89, of Portage, IN passed away on Sunday, July 18, 2021. Cleveland was born February 13, 1932 in Dawson, AL to the late George Washington and Jenny Myrtle (Dolberry) Travis.

Family and friends may visit with the family on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 8178 Cline Avenue, Crown Point, IN 46307 from 11:00 AM-1:00 PM, with a funeral service beginning at 1:00 PM to celebrate his life with Rev. Frank Benton. Burial to follow with Military Honors rendered at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

