Cliff Cressy

While attending Indiana Univ. in Bloomington on the GI Bill he met Marilyn Boone, of Hammond. On the day they met Marilyn wrote in her diary, "he's the nicest man I've ever met". That described Cliff perfectly. They married in 1950 and shared 61 wonderful years before Marilyn passed away in 2011. Cliff ran a successful State Farm Agency in Hammond for 37 years and was also an inventor who sold tools he invented through Time Saver Tool Corp. He was an incredibly loving and generous father and grandfather who thought every child in the family was brilliant. He would write down all of the funny things the kids said, leaving six decades of treasured notes for his family to enjoy. Cliff was a die-hard Democrat, who passionately believed in Human and Civil rights. For example, in 1966 he went on the famous Selma-Montgomery march with Martin Luther King Jr. In 1997 he and Marilyn retired and moved to the Denver, CO area to be close to children Ken (Chris) and Collette and their families. In addition to his children he is survived by five grandchildren, Jennifer Cressy, Faye (Judd) Cressy Ampe, Jeff Cressy, Marilyn "Molly" Cressy Beer and Katharine Cressy Beer and great grandkids, Zoe Grace Middleton, Isabel Cressy Howard, Isaac Boone Ampe and Sonya Marie Ampe. His parents and siblings George Cressy, Mary Lou Miller, Mildred Hill, Evelyn Firth and Jim Cressy all predeceased him by more than 21 years. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.