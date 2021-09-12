Clifford "Cliff" A. Demoff

Clifford is survived by his wife, Linda J. Demoff (nee Cole); children: Susan (Brian) Carmona, Julie (Robert) Larson, Cathryn (Francisco) Granda, Mallory (David) Keller, John (Jennifer) Demoff; 19 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren and one on the way; many nieces and nephews; dog, Darby. Clifford was preceded in passing by his parents, William and Bessie Demoff; son, Aaron Demoff; brothers: William "Billy D" Demoff and Steve (Jodi) Demoff.

Cliff was a 1968 graduate of Hammond High School. He met Linda at The Kettle Restaurant in Hammond and it all started with a wink. At only 18 years old they became best friends and later husband and wife on June 6, 1970. Cliff joined the Air Force in 1972 and was Honorably Discharged as a Sergeant after 8 years of service. He later worked for NIPSCO and retired with Humana Insurance. Cliff enjoyed golfing with his buddies, playing baseball with the Boulevard Lounge Bulldogs, Chicago Cubs, Chicago Bears, Motown, and most of all loved his family and was most proud of his title "Papa".