Clifford Donald Lontz

LANSING, IL — Clifford "Don" Lontz, 78 of Lansing IL, passed away Monday morning December 28, 2020. Don is survived by his wife, Patricia Ann Lontz (nee Blom). Father to Tina (Michael) Barnhart and Susan (Jason) Sherwood. Grandpa to four grandchildren: Kelli K. Lewandowski, Evan R. Sherwood, Hunter S. Sherwood and Soren M. Sherwood. Brother to Ken (Marcie) Lontz, Jan (Andy) Lontz Schuyler, Ed (Elaine) Lontz and Eva Lontz Prine. Don was preceded in death by his parents, Clifford G. Lontz, and Evelyn Lontz (nee Doorn). A memorial services for Don will be held at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, IL, at a later date to be determined.

Don graduated high school in New Jersey in 1960 and then enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps where he was awarded the Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Medal and the Rifle Sharp Shooter Badge. Don worked at RR Donnelly's and A&M printing before establishing his own printing business, Clifford Graphics. Don served the community for many years through the PTA, and the Lansing Lions Club. Don was a long-standing member of Edward Schultz American Legion Post 697. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Don's name to Honor Flight Chicago. www.honorflightchicago.org/donate, SCHROEDER-LAUER FUNERAL HOME has been entrusted with Clifford's care. www.schroederlauer.com