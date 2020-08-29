× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Clifford Lee Barrett

HAMMOND, IN — Clifford Barrett was called home to heaven on August 27, 2020. He was born in 1930 in East Chicago, IN, and resided most of his life in Hammond. He was a loving husband of his cherished wife, Elaine, of 64 years; a generous, devoted father to Marcia (Myron) Hansen, Dan (Dana) Barrett and Alice (John) Simmons. He is also survived by grandchildren, Danny Barrett, Chris ( Bridget) Barrett, Brad Simmons, Lance (Laura) Simmons and by numerous great-grandchildren. He cared deeply for his sister, Dorothy Barrett, who also survives. He was fond of the John Pollalis family, and he cherished the many years of friendship shared with his lifelong friend, Dean Seehausen, He was preceded in death by his parents, Benjamin and Edna Barrett. Cliff was a faithful active member of Concordia Lutheran Church, serving as treasurer and many years as elder.

Cliff served proudly in the Korean War as a member of the US Marine Corps. He retired from Arecelor Mittal, and fondly remembered his many fellow workers from his early days in the wire shop through the days of constructing and working in the 80-inch hot strip. Cliff was fond of having camped in and visited all 50 states. He also enjoyed trips to Ecuador, Japan and UAE, and numerous islands.