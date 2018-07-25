HEBRON, IN - Clifford W. 'Bud' Trueblood, age 91, of Hebron, passed away July 22, 2018. He is survived by his children, Michael W. (Donna) Trueblood and Renee Trueblood Arnold; grandchildren, Shane (Katie) Trueblood, Aaron (Carrie) Trueblood, Nathan (Amanda) Trueblood, Brian (Lauren) Trueblood, Christopher Good, and Tina (Tim) Simmons; great-grandchildren Tyler, Jake, Jackson, A.J., and Aden Trueblood; siblings, Norma Niemeyer, David (Val) Trueblood, Evelyn (David) Stokes, and Alan (Linda) Trueblood. Clifford was preceded in death by his wife of over 50 years, Virginia; his parents, Jesse and Ada Trueblood; and siblings Jess Trueblood and Betty Sharkey.
Friends may greet the family on Thursday, July 26, 2018 from 3:00-8:00 p.m. at BURDAN FUNERAL HOME, 12901 Wicker Ave. (corner of US 41 and 129th Ave.) Cedar Lake. A funeral service will be held on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at BURDAN FUNERAL HOME CHAPEL. Burial will take place Saturday, July 28, 2018 at noon DIRECTLY at German Methodist Cemetery in Cedar Lake.
Clifford was born January 15, 1927 in Whiting. He proudly served in the US Army during WWII. Clifford retired from the Pipefitter's Local 597. He was a life member of the VFW Post 6841 in Lowell. Clifford enjoyed fishing, growing flowers, and being with his family. www.burdanfuneralhome.com