Clifford Watts

Cliff was a longtime resident of the region. He was a 1964 graduate of Morton High School. Cliff married his sweetheart Micki on July 24, 1965. He retired as the manager of the Munster Post Office after 37 years with the USPS. In his retirement he was a Starter/Ranger at the Lost Marsh Golf Club in Hammond for 17 years. He also served as a Precinct Committeeman of the 5th District for several years. Cliff enjoyed reading, golfing and hunting. Most of all he enjoyed attending grandkid's programs and sporting events. He also had a love/hate relationship with the Chicago Bears. Cliff was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend who will be missed by all who were fortunate enough to know him. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the charity of your choice would be preferred.