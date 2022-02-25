Clifford Watts

July 10, 1946 - Feb. 19, 2022
HAMMOND, IN - Clifford C. Watts "Cliff", age 75, of Hammond entered into eternal life on Saturday, February 19, 2022.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Micki Lee Watts (nee McGinnis); sons: Greg (Ginger) Watts, Jeff (Kelly) Watts; grandchildren: Hannah, Jade, Abby, and Cooper Watts, Johnathan (Bethany) Bakas, Tiffany (Jeff) DeArmand; great grandchildren: JD and Layla DeArmand, Theo Bakas; brother in-law, Kerry (Betty) Kirby; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Cliff is preceded in death by his parents: Walter and Elsie (nee Wernersbach); daughter, Stacy Watts; in-laws: Al and Martha McGinnis; sister-in -law, Donna Kirby.
Friends are invited to join the family for a memorial visitation on Sunday, February 27, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at Bocken Funeral Home, 7042 Kennedy Avenue, Hammond IN, 46323.
Cliff was a longtime resident of the region. He was a 1964 graduate of Morton High School. Cliff married his sweetheart Micki on July 24, 1965. He retired as the manager of the Munster Post Office after 37 years with the USPS. In his retirement he was a Starter/Ranger at the Lost Marsh Golf Club in Hammond for 17 years. He also served as a Precinct Committeeman of the 5th District for several years. Cliff enjoyed reading, golfing and hunting. Most of all he enjoyed attending grandkid's programs and sporting events. He also had a love/hate relationship with the Chicago Bears. Cliff was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend who will be missed by all who were fortunate enough to know him. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the charity of your choice would be preferred.
For more information you may call BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME at (219)-844-1600, or www.bockenfunerals.com.