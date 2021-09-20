Sept. 4, 1952 - Sept. 18, 2021

HOBART, IN - Cliffton P. Blankenship, age 69 of Hobart passed away Saturday, September 18, 2021. He was born on September 4, 1952 in North Judson, Indiana to the late Delbert and Hazel Blankesnhip. He served his country in the U.S. Army. Cliff was the owner and operator of Bob's Tree Service. He was a self-made man who enjoyed helping others. Cliff loved tree work, the outdoors and fishing.

He is survived by one son, Clifton (Jennifer) Blankenship of South Haven, IN; one daughter, Zandra Blankenship of LaPorte, IN; four stepchildren: John Wick of Hobart, IN; Thomas (Laura) Williams of Hobart, IN; Melody (Andy) Proffer of Hobart, IN; Christina (Tom) Brown of Chesterton, IN; two brothers: Charles (Sue) Blankenship of Chesterton, IN; Kenneth (Irene) Blankenship of Gary, IN; two sisters: Carol Eckert of Rushville, IN; Tina (Thomas) Miller of Rushville, IN; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Linda Blankesnhip (nee Kisela); two brothers: David and Lloyd; one sister, Mary; and one grandson, Adam Ortiz.

Funeral services are Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at 12 p.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME , 600 West Old Ridge Road, Hobart with Pastor Don Taylor officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery, Hobart. Visitation is just prior to the service from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, Hobart Chapel.