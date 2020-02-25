VALPARAISO, IN - Clifton Edward Porter, III, 35, of Valparaiso passed away on Friday, February 21, 2020. Born on March 17, 1984 in Hammond, IN to Clifton Porter, Jr. and Deanne Palmer. Clifton enjoyed fishing and camping in his free time. He was preceded in death by his grandparents and several cousins.

Survived by parents; Clifton (Jacqueline) Porter Jr. and Deanne (Stanley) Vlarich, fiance; Sarah Pieszchala, sons; George and Joseph, sisters; Amy (Tim) Hauch, Melissa (Mike) Workman and Jamie Gutierrez, as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

A visitation for Clifton will be held on Thursday February 27, 2020 from 11:00 AM until the time of remembrance at 1:00 PM in the PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE, 2700 Willowcreek Road, Portage, IN 46310. As per family wishes cremation rites will follow the services. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

The FRAZIER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES of DeMotte is assisting the family with arrangements. To view the online memorial please visit www.frazierfuneralhome.net.