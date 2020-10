HAMMOND, IN — Clifton J. Rutledge, 95, of Hammond, passed away October 21, 2020. Wake Saturday October 31, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Funeral 11:00 a.m. all services at POWELL COLEMAN FUNERAL HOME 3200 W. 15th Ave., Gary, IN. Interment Concordia Cemetery Hammond, IN.