Clifton (Sonny-Boy) Sandifer
IN LOVING MEMORY OF CLIFTON (SONNY-BOY) SANDIFER
It has been 25 years since you departed. Thank you, daddy Clifton (Sonny-Boy) Sandifer, for flourishing our home with happiness and warmth. Cherished memories help us get through missing you. Love and Missing you DAD.
Your children, Sabrina, Clifton Jr., Glenn, Wilton, Patricia, Mary, Ira, 26 (one deceased) grands, 44 (one deceased) great-grands, and four great-great grand-children.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.