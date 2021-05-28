 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Clifton (Sonny-Boy) Sandifer

Clifton (Sonny-Boy) Sandifer

Clifton (Sonny-Boy) Sandifer

Clifton (Sonny-Boy) Sandifer

IN LOVING MEMORY OF CLIFTON (SONNY-BOY) SANDIFER

It has been 25 years since you departed. Thank you, daddy Clifton (Sonny-Boy) Sandifer, for flourishing our home with happiness and warmth. Cherished memories help us get through missing you. Love and Missing you DAD.

Your children, Sabrina, Clifton Jr., Glenn, Wilton, Patricia, Mary, Ira, 26 (one deceased) grands, 44 (one deceased) great-grands, and four great-great grand-children.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Surveillance footage from Champaign shooting May 19

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts