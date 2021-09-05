Clint Warren Briscoe

Clint was born on April 1, 1957 in South Chicago, IL. He was a 1974 graduate of T.F. North High School in Calumet City, IL. He joined the U.S. Air Force in 1976 and was Honorably discharged in 1980. He was a Proud American, Proud of his Heritage, Proud of his Military Service and a dedicated "Family Man". He went on to earn his BA from Purdue University. Clint worked for and retired as an Electrical Engineer from UIC Circle Campus after 30 years. To all in his Circle Clint was a skilled Engineer, Problem Solver, Great Mentor and Jack of all trades. Clint loved to golf and listen to music, he also loved to argue about politics. He enjoyed BBQ-ing and you would always find a cold beer in his hand. Clint will always be remembered for his uncanny sense of humor, his funny jokes, and comics that he hand-picked. The "Funnies" and "Pics" were Clint's vehicle to keep in touch and brighten our days. He will be dearly missed by all.