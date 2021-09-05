April 1, 1957 - Aug. 29, 2021
HAMMOND, IN - Clint Warren Briscoe, age 64 of Hammond, IN (formerly of Calumet City, IL) passed away on Sunday, August 29, 2021 after a battle with cancer.
Clint is preceded in death by his parents: Calvin L. Briscoe and Ingrid F. Briscoe. Clint is survived by his siblings: Raymond (Lin) Briscoe, Heidi (Jose) Rosado, and Dawn Briscoe; nieces and nephews: Justin Briscoe, Thomas (Samantha) Kelleher, Eric (Julie) Kelleher, Kristin (John) Quilici, Alexis Rosado, Joshua Briscoe and Tante (aunt) Gerda Staack of Germany; great nephew, Lukas Kelleher; great niece, Grace Kelleher; many cousins along with his special UIC lunch buddies: Don, George, John, Stan, and Frank and his phone friends, Ruth and Janis.
Clint was born on April 1, 1957 in South Chicago, IL. He was a 1974 graduate of T.F. North High School in Calumet City, IL. He joined the U.S. Air Force in 1976 and was Honorably discharged in 1980. He was a Proud American, Proud of his Heritage, Proud of his Military Service and a dedicated "Family Man". He went on to earn his BA from Purdue University. Clint worked for and retired as an Electrical Engineer from UIC Circle Campus after 30 years. To all in his Circle Clint was a skilled Engineer, Problem Solver, Great Mentor and Jack of all trades. Clint loved to golf and listen to music, he also loved to argue about politics. He enjoyed BBQ-ing and you would always find a cold beer in his hand. Clint will always be remembered for his uncanny sense of humor, his funny jokes, and comics that he hand-picked. The "Funnies" and "Pics" were Clint's vehicle to keep in touch and brighten our days. He will be dearly missed by all.
The family of Clint ask that in honor of his memory that you play a hand of poker, raise a cold beer and listen to "The Gambler" by Kenny Rogers. Clint explained how the lyrics set the equation for life in that song, and the best that you can hope for is to die in your sleep.
Private services have been entrusted to LAHAYNE FUNERAL HOME. A private burial will take place at Concordia Cemetery in Hammond, IN. For any questions regarding services, please call 219-845-3600 or visit www.lahaynefuneralhome.com