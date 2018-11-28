SCHERERVILLE, IN - Clinton John Desmond, age 86, of Schererville, IN, passed away at home on Saturday, November 24, 2018. Clint is survived by his wife of 67 years, Lenore (nee Peters); a daughter, Laura (Marylyn Grabosky); son: Clinton (Erin); two sisters: Lois Aguina and Sandra (Frank) Wolf; and many nieces and nephews. Clint was preceded in death by his parents: Edward and Lois Desmond.
A selfless hard worker and big dreamer committed to education, Clint grew from humble roots to become a decorated US military veteran, accomplished and passionate educator, and dedicated family man. He served his country in the US Air Force where he was a weatherman and code-breaker during the Korean War. Clint graduated from Valparaiso University and began his teaching career at Oak Lawn High School. His life-long vocation included distinguished tenures as a high school teacher, educational consultant, principal and professor of education at Governors State University. Clint was an avid fan of Chicago sports, especially the Bears, Sox, Cubs, and the Bulls. He was a passionate reader of historical nonfiction, and loved the music of Frank Sinatra, Ella Fitzgerald, and Barbara Streisand. He cherished the simple pleasures of holidays and special meals with the family.
Visitation will be Thursday, November 29, 2018 from 10:00 AM until the funeral service at 11:00 AM at SMITS FUNERAL HOME, 2121 Pleasant Springs Ln., Dyer, IN with services conducted by Rev. Dr. Frederick Niedner. Burial will be on Friday, November 30 at 10:00 AM at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, 20953 W Hoff Rd, Elwood, IL. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to the American Cancer Society, Valparaiso University, or Faith Lutheran Church in Oak Lawn, IL, a church Clinton's mother founded. For further information, please contact 219-322-7300 or visit our online guestbook and obituary at www.SMITSFH.com