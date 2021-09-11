Aug. 4, 1941 - Sept. 6, 2021

DYER - Clyde Dennis Butcher "Butch" age 80, of Dyer, IN, unexpectantly passed away on Monday, September 6, 2021, with his family at his side.

Clyde was born August 4, 1941 in Chicago, IL and is preceded in death by his wife, Jeannie Butcher.

Clyde retired from the Calumet City Police Department after 25 1/2 years on the force. He then joined the US Marshalls before completely retiring.

He loved to draw cartoon characters, birds and sketches of decks, garages, basements that he would then build. Some of his favorite pastimes were to walk through Menards, Lowes or Home Depot and the flea market. He loved animals and he never went to bed before drinking two Miller Lites. Clyde spent every day working in his yard and rearranging furniture, pictures and all his beloved knick-knacks around his house. Clyde was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps.