Aug. 4, 1941 - Sept. 6, 2021
DYER - Clyde Dennis Butcher "Butch" age 80, of Dyer, IN, unexpectantly passed away on Monday, September 6, 2021, with his family at his side.
Clyde was born August 4, 1941 in Chicago, IL and is preceded in death by his wife, Jeannie Butcher.
Clyde retired from the Calumet City Police Department after 25 1/2 years on the force. He then joined the US Marshalls before completely retiring.
He loved to draw cartoon characters, birds and sketches of decks, garages, basements that he would then build. Some of his favorite pastimes were to walk through Menards, Lowes or Home Depot and the flea market. He loved animals and he never went to bed before drinking two Miller Lites. Clyde spent every day working in his yard and rearranging furniture, pictures and all his beloved knick-knacks around his house. Clyde was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps.
Clyde is the loving father to his two daughters: Amy Jo Diederich (Gary) of Munster and Maureen Chavez-Reda (Randy) of St. John; son, Dave Lenzen (Mary) of Griffith, IN; step-daughters: Debbie Grant and Dawn Miotke; he cherished his grandchildren: Kevin Diederich, Cassara Diederich, Zachary Butcher, Dominick Reda, Lindsey Reda, Kirsten Chavez, Marisa Chavez, Ashlyn Kazen, Damien Lenzen, McKenzie Miller, Erik Grant, Robert Grant and Jarrett Wilkins. And a caring uncle to several nieces and nephews.
Clyde was preceded in death by his parents: Elizabeth and Casson Butcher; brothers: Casson, Ronnie and Jerry Butcher; dogs: Sam and Shadow.
The family will receive visitors from 5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at CHAPEL LAWN, 8178 Cline Avenue, Crown Point, IN 46307. Words of comfort will be at 8:30 p.m.
In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to your local Humane Society or American Lung Society.