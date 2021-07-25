HOBART - Clyde F Griggs Jr. age 91, a Hobart resident since 1958 passed away peacefully with his family by his side. He attended Lew Wallace high school before enlisting in the US air force and proudly served during the Korean war, active duty date 12/28/1950 – 12/16/1953. He was stationed at an air base in Alaska. He retired from Ford Motor Co. with 32 years of service at the stamping plant in Chicago Heights, IL.

After retiring from Ford, he worked with his long-time friend Ed Duncan in the construction business, for over 20 years driving for supplies and lumber and making sure the crew knew when lunch time was. Clyde loved road trip vacations. He would travel the country visiting friends and family all over. He would bicycle all around Hobart logging hundreds of miles on his bike back in the day. He continued to stay active even as he got older logging miles of walking on his treadmill. He was dedicated to his wife Millie, his sons, and entire family. He was always available to lend a helping hand to anyone that needed it. He also loved his annual trip to Siesta Key, FL every year with family for a week of fun in the sun. He was proud of his grandsons.