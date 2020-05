Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

HAMMOND, IN - Clyde L. Franklin Sr., 76, of Hammond, passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at Community Hospital in Munster, IN. All services are private. Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL.