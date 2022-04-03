Dec. 1, 1941 - Feb. 14, 2022

CROWN POINT, IN - Clyde L. Haniford, age 80, a lifelong resident of Crown Point, IN, passed away at his home surrounded by family on Monday, February 14, 2022.

Clyde is survived by his wife of 46 years, Sara Haniford (nee Laumeyer); children: Pam (Darrell) Waldrop, Kelly (Kevin) Caldwell, Rachel (Steve) Kish, Eric Haniford, Carly (Brian) Franczak; grandchildren: Brandon (Matt) Waldrop, Kristen (Wesley) Gardner, Kasey (Tyler) Lash, Sara and Hannah Kish, Eric (Cassandra) Haniford, Taylor Haniford, Olivia and Max Franczak; great-grandchildren: Riley and Reece Gardner, Hudson and Layla Lash; and his nieces, nephews, and many good friends.

Clyde was preceded in death by his parents: Kenneth and Eileen Haniford; brothers: Lee and Doug Haniford; and son, Arden Alyea;

Clyde was born and raised in Crown Point, IN and was a graduate of Crown Point High School, class of 1959. He spent 50 years in the beauty industry as a sales professional, and in 1987 he joined Maly's, a family-owned company, where he spent 36 years putting his heart into helping build the business. He received two coveted President's Club awards (1996 and 2003) and was instrumental in starting the supply house, Maly's, in Merrillville, IN (now known as Salon Centric). He continued to take on new responsibilities all while maintaining his top sales rankings. One of Clyde's most prideful moments was helping launch the first Maly's Beauty School, also located in Merrillville, IN (now known as Paul Mitchell the School (Excel)). Clyde was one of the sharpest sales professionals Maly's has seen. He was loyal, passionate, and hard-working, and left his professional legacy as a true role model for many to follow in his footsteps.

Outside of Clyde's professional career, he was active and involved in community service. Clyde was a 25-year Crown Point Eagle, and for many of those years, a trustee. He was also recognized for leading the Neighborhood Watch Program in Bass Lake, IN.

Bass Lake was one of Clyde's favorite places. His love for the lake stemmed from his younger years, as he and his family spent many vacations there at the Twin Cottages. He loved it so much he and Sara eventually purchased their first cottage there. Bass Lake was his place to unwind and enjoy all his favorite things such as boating, riding the jet ski, fishing, spending time with family and friends, hanging out at Buchta's Point, and hosting 4:00 cocktail hours. Work hard, play hard! That's what Clyde loved to do. He and Sara later sold their cottage and Crown Point home and built their dream home on Bass Lake. The true dream and beauty of that home was the memories; Clyde and Sara worked hard to create a place where these memories with family and friends and the richness of love would forever be cemented for generations to come.

Clyde loved the water, so when he wasn't hard at work or hosting parties at Bass Lake, Clyde was busy planning vacations! He loved traveling, cruises, swim-up bars, and loved having a good time! Above all this, Clyde's core passion and love was for his grandkids. Seeing them play on the beach, seeing his family all together - it's all he ever wanted. It's the dream that he and Sara dreamt and created together. A forever close bond with his family that will carry on for generations well past all of us! Through the generations of kids, grandkids, and great grandkids, he earned many names: Dad, Pops, Papa Clyde, Papa C., Grandpa. We miss him - our buddy - so much, but we know that he is at peace in Heaven making everyone laugh, being his ornery self, and stirring up Happy Hours...Cheers Big Ears.

As we cherish the life of Clyde, we ask friends visit with our family on Saturday, April 9, 2022 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 East 113th Avenue, Crown Point, IN 46307 from 1:00 PM until the time of memorial service at 3:00 PM with Pastor John Starr officiating. (219) 663-2500.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given in Clyde's name to Shriners Hospital for Children, St. Jude's Children Hospital, or ASPCA.

Visit Clyde's online guestbook at https://www.geisenfuneralhome.com/obituary/clyde-l-haniford/.